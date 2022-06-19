BBQ event at The Ridge raises $750 for Golisano

Last March, some of the regular campers at Jam at the Ridge Campground in Le Roy started talking about BBQ and smoking meat and thought they should have a friendly competition.

So they did.

And they turned it into a fundraiser for Golisano Children's Hospital.

It turns out that all of the cooks participating had children or grandchildren who had been treated at the pediatric hospital in Rochester.

They raised $750.

The cooks and campers brought their best recipes for brisket, pork, turkey, and chicken.

"And everybody came in for a fellowship," said Tim Hogle, one of the organizers.

The only prize was bragging rights and those went to Doug McDaniel (first), Tim McManus (second), and "Will the Barbequer" (third).

Photo: Shelia Kingston presents a mock check to Betsy Findlay, a senior director at Golisano. Tim McManus holds a poster of the children and grandchild of the cooks who were treated at Golisano. Photo by Howard Owens.