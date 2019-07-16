Because of anticipated bad weather, Genesee County Fair moving 'Kids Day' to Thursday

Press release:

Due to the weather on Wednesday, July 17th, the Genesee County Fair is moving Kid’s Day to Thursday this week. Midway ride wristbands will cost $10 each and will be good to ride all of the rides here at the Fair from noon – 10 p.m. James E. Strates shows is providing the midway this year and have brought rides for fairgoers of all ages. Be sure to take advantage of this great offer!!!

Once again this year, admission to the fair is only $5 per carload. For a complete listing of events and special day deals during fair week, visit gcfair.com Keep up to date on the latest happenings at the Fair on our Facebook page facebook.com/thegeneseecountyfair/