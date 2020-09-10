Bench dedicated to the memory of Myrtle Burrell at Main and Wolcott in Le Roy

For 34 years, Myrtle Burrell dedicated her self to keeping the children of Le Roy safe as they crossed Main Street at Wolcott. In honor of the crossing guard, who passed away in June at 92 years of age, a bench was dedicated to her today at the intersection.

Along with community members and local leaders, Burrell's family was on hand for the dedication.

Pictured above, from left, are Jim Burrell, Brendan Burrell, Michale Burrell, Danielle Grzymala, Gregg Burrell, Evan Grezymala, Greg Grzymala, Greg Burrell and Corlin Burrell.