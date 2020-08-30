Bergen man accused of driving drunk, causing fiery crash with a train

Deputies and firefighters responded at 11:23 p.m., Friday, to a report of a car colliding with a train to find the vehicle engulfed in flames and the driver missing.

Timothy Michael Brady, of Jerico Road, Bergen, is accused of fleeing the scene on foot.

He is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, 1st, driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a breath test, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and driving through, around or under a railroad barrier.

Brady was released on an appearance ticket with an order to appear in Bergen Town Court Oct. 8.