Bergen man charged with felony following bar fight

Louis Restivo

A 25-year-old Bergen resident is accused of injuring another bar patron in a fight early Saturday morning leading to a felony charge.

Louis Christopher Restivo is charged with assault in the 2nd degree for allegedly using a weapon or dangerous instrument.

Restivo is accused of hitting another man in the head with a beer bottle causing an injury.

The incident was reported at 1:58 a.m. at a location on North Lake Avenue in Bergen.

He was arraigned in Town of Bergen Court and released. An order of protection was issued.

The incident was investigated by Deputy David Moore and Sgt. John Baiocco.