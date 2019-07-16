Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

July 16, 2019 - 1:41pm

Bergen man charged with felony following bar fight

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, bergen, news, notify.
restivomugjul2019.jpg
Louis Restivo

A 25-year-old Bergen resident is accused of injuring another bar patron in a fight early Saturday morning leading to a felony charge.

Louis Christopher Restivo is charged with assault in the 2nd degree for allegedly using a weapon or dangerous instrument.

Restivo is accused of hitting another man in the head with a beer bottle causing an injury.

The incident was reported at 1:58 a.m. at a location on North Lake Avenue in Bergen.

He was arraigned in Town of Bergen Court and released. An order of protection was issued.

The incident was investigated by Deputy David Moore and Sgt. John Baiocco.

Calendar

July 2019

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button