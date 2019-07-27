Bergen resident killed in Skydiving accident in Perry

Press release:

Troopers from SP Warsaw responded to cornfield off Soper Road in the Town of Perry for a skydiving accident today. Further investigation revealed that Richard S. Cordero, 68, of Bergen, flew out of Perry/Warsaw airport with three others. All four individuals jumped from the plane. The other three landed safely. Cordero had over 45 years of skydiving experience. Cordero’s parachute opened normally but then became tangled. Troopers attempted life-saving measures. Cordero was pronounced at the scene. Rochester Skydivers was the company involved in this incident.