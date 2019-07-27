Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

July 27, 2019 - 6:08pm

Bergen resident killed in Skydiving accident in Perry

posted by Howard B. Owens in news, bergen, notify.

Press release:

Troopers from SP Warsaw responded to cornfield off Soper Road in the Town of Perry for a skydiving accident today.  Further investigation revealed that Richard S. Cordero, 68, of Bergen, flew out of Perry/Warsaw airport with three others. All four individuals jumped from the plane. The other three landed safely.  Cordero had over 45 years of skydiving experience.  Cordero’s parachute opened normally but then became tangled.  Troopers attempted life-saving measures. Cordero was pronounced at the scene.  Rochester Skydivers was the company involved in this incident.

Calendar

August 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button