Bethany man allegedly found with cache of weapons, drugs

Timothy Tundo

Timothy M. Tundo, 57, of Linden Road, Bethany, was arrested Tuesday after an execution of a search warrant by the Local Drug Task Force that allegedly uncovered machine guns, LSD, and money.

The Sheriff's Office reports that besides the LSD, in an amount that suggests it was being sold, they also found marijuana.

Weapons recovered include an AR-15 style pistol, declared a "ghost gun" (unmarked and unregistered), two fully automatic machine guns, and five assault-style weapons. They also recovered 10 high-capacity magazines, an ammo belt, and brass knuckles.

Tundo is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 5th, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, 2nd, 12 counts of criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd, criminal possession of an assault weapon, 3rd, criminal possession of a weapon, 4th, and criminal possession of marijuana, 2nd.

The suspect is being held in the Genesee County Jail in lieu of bail (unspecified).

The task force was assisted by uniformed deputies, State Police VGNET, State Police SORT, State Police CCERT, and the District Attorney's Office.