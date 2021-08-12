Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 12, 2021 - 10:40am

BHS Class of 1965 to hold 55 Plus 1 Reunion

posted by Howard B. Owens in Class of 65, Batavia HS, batavia, news.

Press release:

The Batavia High School Class of 1965 will gather for their 55 Plus 1 Reunion on August 27-28. The highlight of the celebration will be dinner on Saturday, August 28 at Terry Hills Golf Club. with a 4 p.m. Social Hour followed by a 6 p.m. dinner. Any classmate who has not made reservations should do so by sending a check for $45 ($25 for just the Social Hour) to BHS Class of 65 c/o Steve Hawley, 50 Main St., Batavia, NY 14020.

On Friday, August 27 classmates are invited to meet at 6 p.m. at TF Browns, where a Party Room will be open to the Class of 1965 to order from the menu. A cash bar will be available. Those planning to attend
are asked to notify Bill Hyatt at [email protected]. Since 1992, the BHS Class of 1965 has annually awarded a scholarship, the Freedom Award, to a graduating senior from Batavia High School. To date, the group has donated nearly $40,000.

Comments

Calendar

August 2021

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button