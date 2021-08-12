BHS Class of 1965 to hold 55 Plus 1 Reunion

Press release:

The Batavia High School Class of 1965 will gather for their 55 Plus 1 Reunion on August 27-28. The highlight of the celebration will be dinner on Saturday, August 28 at Terry Hills Golf Club. with a 4 p.m. Social Hour followed by a 6 p.m. dinner. Any classmate who has not made reservations should do so by sending a check for $45 ($25 for just the Social Hour) to BHS Class of 65 c/o Steve Hawley, 50 Main St., Batavia, NY 14020.

On Friday, August 27 classmates are invited to meet at 6 p.m. at TF Browns, where a Party Room will be open to the Class of 1965 to order from the menu. A cash bar will be available. Those planning to attend

are asked to notify Bill Hyatt at [email protected]. Since 1992, the BHS Class of 1965 has annually awarded a scholarship, the Freedom Award, to a graduating senior from Batavia High School. To date, the group has donated nearly $40,000.