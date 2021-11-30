Local Matters

November 30, 2021 - 12:40pm

BHS Drama Club presents Sherlock Holmes play

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia HS, BHS Drama Club, batavia, arts, entertainment, news.

bhsholmes2021.jpg

The BHS Drama Club presents three performances this weekend of The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes.

The play is a mystery adapted by Jon Jory.

Performances are at 7 p.m., Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $9 in advance or $10 at the door. For advance tickets visit www.showtix4u.com (advance sales close one hour before the event).

The play is presented in the round on the stage of the Batavia HS auditorium.

bhsholmes2021-6.jpg

bhsholmes2021-2.jpg

bhsholmes2021-3.jpg

bhsholmes2021-4.jpg

bhsholmes2021-5.jpg

