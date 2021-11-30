BHS Drama Club presents Sherlock Holmes play

The BHS Drama Club presents three performances this weekend of The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes.

The play is a mystery adapted by Jon Jory.

Performances are at 7 p.m., Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $9 in advance or $10 at the door. For advance tickets visit www.showtix4u.com (advance sales close one hour before the event).

The play is presented in the round on the stage of the Batavia HS auditorium.