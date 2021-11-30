November 30, 2021 - 12:40pm
BHS Drama Club presents Sherlock Holmes play
posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia HS, BHS Drama Club, batavia, arts, entertainment, news.
The BHS Drama Club presents three performances this weekend of The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes.
The play is a mystery adapted by Jon Jory.
Performances are at 7 p.m., Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are $9 in advance or $10 at the door. For advance tickets visit www.showtix4u.com (advance sales close one hour before the event).
The play is presented in the round on the stage of the Batavia HS auditorium.
