BHS grad in Marine Corps getting recognition for aviation tool he invented

Tim Martin, born and raised in Batavia and a 2014 graduate of Batavia High School, is now in the Marine Corps and a tool he invented to assist in maintenance on the brakes of MV-22 Ospreys is getting the attention of even some of the highest-ranking generals in the Corps, thanks to its ability to reduce maintenance time and save money.

Martin's tool is now patent-pending and being deployed throughout the Corps for use on Ospreys, a type of multi-use aircraft that can take off and land both vertically (like a helicopter) and then fly like a fixed-wing plane.

After graduation from BHS, where he took several advanced-placement classes, Martin started college in an engineering program but decided he didn't like college life much so he joined the Marine Corps. He's now an aviation mechanic.

In his email to us, Martin said, "I have loved my time in the Corps since the day I joined, and wish for everyone to seek out what they are truly called to do. I never thought in my life that I would drop out of college as an engineering student and go on to be patent-pending on a tool I invented a few years later. The opportunities in life are endless. Once you find your calling everything else falls into place."