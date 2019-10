Big day for soccer at Van Detta on Saturday

Van Detta Stadium was filled with soccer players and soccer fans on Saturday for "Super Soccer Saturday" with five soccer games on the pitch, including an alumni soccer game in the afternoon (top photo).

Games:

JV boys (Batavia beat Pembroke 4-2)

JV girls (Batavia beat Greece-Odyssey 2-0)

Batavia Alumni (Members from 1991-2019 played. Evens beat odds 4-1)

Varsity Girls Sr. Recognition Game (Batavia beat Greece-Odyssey 4-0. Piper Harloff scored one goal and Katie Moore scored three).

Varsity Boys Sr. Recognition Game (Batavia beat Pembroke 3-0)

Photos and info submitted by Carolyn Della Penna.

Batavia senior girls: Syd Della Penna, Maddie Taggart, Erica Flint, Azalea Wierda, Katie Moore, Liv Ells, Emily Janes, Bri Gutman.