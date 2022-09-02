Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 2, 2022 - 6:31pm

Big weekend planned in Oakfield for Labor Daze

posted by Howard B. Owens in Oakfield, Oakfield Betterment Committee, labor daze.

img_2685labordaze.jpg

Three days of fun, food, music, and activities to celebrate Labor Day start tomorrow in Oakfield.

It's the 38th Annual Oakfield Labor Daze, which includes Oakfield's annual parade at 10 a.m. on Monday.

The family-friendly event is alcohol-free and centers around Triangle Park in the Village of Oakfield. 

Along with live music, food, children's events, and the parade, there is a car cruise, 5K race, fireworks, craft vendors, and a community worship service on Sunday.

For more information, visit the Oakfield Betterment Committee's website

Photo:  Members of the Oakfield Betterment Committee and helpers at Triangle Park during event preperations today, Joel D'Alba, Maria Thompson, Maxxum Waterson, Crhis Marcott, Lincoln Waterson, Christopher Dickens, Jamie Lindsley, Scott D'Alba, Darla Allen, and Jeff Allen. Photo by Howard Owens.

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break