Big weekend planned in Oakfield for Labor Daze

Three days of fun, food, music, and activities to celebrate Labor Day start tomorrow in Oakfield.

It's the 38th Annual Oakfield Labor Daze, which includes Oakfield's annual parade at 10 a.m. on Monday.

The family-friendly event is alcohol-free and centers around Triangle Park in the Village of Oakfield.

Along with live music, food, children's events, and the parade, there is a car cruise, 5K race, fireworks, craft vendors, and a community worship service on Sunday.

For more information, visit the Oakfield Betterment Committee's website.

Photo: Members of the Oakfield Betterment Committee and helpers at Triangle Park during event preperations today, Joel D'Alba, Maria Thompson, Maxxum Waterson, Crhis Marcott, Lincoln Waterson, Christopher Dickens, Jamie Lindsley, Scott D'Alba, Darla Allen, and Jeff Allen. Photo by Howard Owens.