Bill Davis recognized for 36 years of service to the City of Batavia

Bill Davis, retired superintendent of water and wastewater for the City of Batavia, was honored Monday night by City Council for his 36 years of service to the community.

He began his career in 1986 as a water and wastewater maintenance worker. In recognition of his technical skills and work ethic, he was promoted to a senior position in 1996. As his leadership and supervisory skills developed, he earned a promotion to supervisor in 2013, a position he held until 2019 when he was promoted to superintendent.

His career spanned the construction of the Wastewater Treatment Plant and Wastewater Pump Station replacement in the1990s and the replacement of the 12-inch water main on Main Street in the 2000s.

Photo by Howard Owens