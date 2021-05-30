Birdhouses reportedly stolen on Vallance Road

A caller reports that somebody stole four birdhouses from her residence on Vallance Road in Le Roy.

Her husband is following the suspect vehicle, perhaps a red pickup truck.

Law enforcement is responding.

UPDATE 6:28 p.m.: The suspect vehicle was last seen on North Road, apparently heading into Monroe County. Monroe County deputies being alerted and the husband is returning home.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.: A person in the vehicle threw the birdhouses into the roadway.