May 30, 2021 - 6:26pm
Birdhouses reportedly stolen on Vallance Road
A caller reports that somebody stole four birdhouses from her residence on Vallance Road in Le Roy.
Her husband is following the suspect vehicle, perhaps a red pickup truck.
Law enforcement is responding.
UPDATE 6:28 p.m.: The suspect vehicle was last seen on North Road, apparently heading into Monroe County. Monroe County deputies being alerted and the husband is returning home.
UPDATE 6:30 p.m.: A person in the vehicle threw the birdhouses into the roadway.
