May 30, 2021 - 6:26pm

Birdhouses reportedly stolen on Vallance Road

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, Le Roy, news.

A caller reports that somebody stole four birdhouses from her residence on Vallance Road in Le Roy.

Her husband is following the suspect vehicle, perhaps a red pickup truck.

Law enforcement is responding.

UPDATE 6:28 p.m.: The suspect vehicle was last seen on North Road, apparently heading into Monroe County.  Monroe County deputies being alerted and the husband is returning home.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.: A person in the vehicle threw the birdhouses into the roadway.

