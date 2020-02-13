Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

February 13, 2020 - 11:20am

Birthday present purchased in Elba turns into $1 million prize

posted by Howard B. Owens in lottery, elba, news.

021220_lotto1.jpg

Here's a birthday present that paid off in a big way -- a lottery scratcher purchased at a convenience store in Elba for Nichole Williams turned out to be worth $1 million.

Williams, a mother of three, and a cancer survivor, and resident of Knowlesville, said the money will help pay off her medical bills and she will start a college fund for her children.

“It’s definitely a blessing,” Williams said. “It’s definitely a huge weight lifted off my shoulders that I can provide college for my kids or if they don’t want to go to college we can put it towards a tech school or whatever else they want to do.”

Photo and information courtesy OrleansHub. For more on this story, click here.

Calendar

November 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button