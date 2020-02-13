Birthday present purchased in Elba turns into $1 million prize

Here's a birthday present that paid off in a big way -- a lottery scratcher purchased at a convenience store in Elba for Nichole Williams turned out to be worth $1 million.

Williams, a mother of three, and a cancer survivor, and resident of Knowlesville, said the money will help pay off her medical bills and she will start a college fund for her children.

“It’s definitely a blessing,” Williams said. “It’s definitely a huge weight lifted off my shoulders that I can provide college for my kids or if they don’t want to go to college we can put it towards a tech school or whatever else they want to do.”

Photo and information courtesy OrleansHub. For more on this story, click here.