Blue Devils bury Newark in semifinal 43-13

The Blue Devils ran away from Newark at Van Detta Stadium on Saturday evening to secure a shot at another section title.

The final score, 43-13.

They next play Honeoye Fall/Lima at 7 p.m., Saturday, at HFL.

Terrez Smith scored on touchdown runs of 78 and 85 yards along with a 16-yard scamper and gained a total of 153 yards on 16 carries. Jesse Reinhart was 3-6 passing for 117 yards and two TDs. Tyler Budziniack gained 82 yards on his two TD receptions.

On defense, Kaden Marucci had 14 tackles. Mathew McWethy, seven, Dan Saeva, six, including a tackle for a safety, and Jayden Osborne had six. Reinhart had an interception.

Photos by Jim Burns. For more, click here.