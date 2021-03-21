Blue Devils bust out against Bishop-Kearney for 36-12 victory

Video Sponsor

The Blue Devils got their pandemic-shuffled season off to a hot start on a cold spring night at Van Detta Stadium on Saturday beating Bishop-Kearney 36-12.

Batavia didn't let a slow start -- negative three yards on their first set of downs -- slow them down.

Jesse Reinhart was 10-16 passing for 157 yards and two TDs.

Terrez Smith rushed for 125 yards on 25 attempts and scored two TDs.

Jayden Osborne also had a TD on 59 yards over nine carries.

In receiving, Aidan Anderson had two catches for 57 yards and a TD, Tyler Budziniack had two receptions, 39 yards and a TD, while Alex Hale caught three passes for 39 yards to go along with a couple of interceptions on defense.

Photos by Jim Burns