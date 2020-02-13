Blue Devils' football standout signs with Mercyhurst on scholarship

Camden White checked off a big life goal yesterday when he signed a letter of intent to attend Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa., on a football scholarship.

"Just growing up, I fell in love with football," White said. "The main dream was being able to go to college for free. I always wanted to get a scholarship and Mercyhurst gave me a pretty good offer. I'm almost going to college for free so the dream came true."

White will study sports medicine, strength, and conditioning.

Mercyhurst is a Division II program.

It's no surprise to Batavia's head football coach, Brennan Briggs, that White landed a football scholarship.

"He's a product of hard work," Briggs said. "He came and played football with us when he was younger and he was a little smaller and he just dedicated himself to the weight room. He decided he was going to put his mind toward playing college football. His worth ethic and effort paid off and I just know he's going to have a great career at Mercyhurst."

His father, Al White, said he's glad Cam picked a school close to home.

"It was a good option," he said. "He could have gone further away but academically and athletically, it was the right choice for him."

Top photo: Front row, Caeden White, Al White, Camden White, Tina White, and Gavin White. Back row: Ted Stevens, Buddy Brasky, Brennan Briggs, Chris Harloff, and Javaughn Johnson.