March 31, 2021 - 5:50pm
Blue Devils go to 3-0 on season with Geneva forfeit but will still play a game Friday at Van Detta
posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, Batavia HS, sports.
There's a change of plans for Batavia football on Friday night, with the Blue Devils getting a guaranteed win, making the team, 3-0, because of a Geneva forfeit.
Head Coach Brennan Briggs said Geneva will be unable to field enough players for the game.
So, Batavia will play Burgard, a team from Buffalo, at 6:30 at Van Detta Stadium.
The game does not count as part of the regular season but, Briggs said, "it gives the kids a chance to play."
Comments