Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

March 31, 2021 - 5:50pm

Blue Devils go to 3-0 on season with Geneva forfeit but will still play a game Friday at Van Detta

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, Batavia HS, sports.

There's a change of plans for Batavia football on Friday night, with the Blue Devils getting a guaranteed win, making the team, 3-0, because of a Geneva forfeit.

Head Coach Brennan Briggs said Geneva will be unable to field enough players for the game.

So, Batavia will play Burgard, a team from Buffalo, at 6:30 at Van Detta Stadium.  

The game does not count as part of the regular season but, Briggs said, "it gives the kids a chance to play."

Comments

Calendar

April 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button