September 24, 2022 - 4:17pm

Blue Devils top Bishop Kearny 49-20

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, Batavia HS, sports, football.

Javin McFolins completed nine of 11 pass attempts for 206 yards and two TDs to lead Batavia to a 49-20 win over Bishop Kearney on Saturday afternoon.

McFollins also gained 43 yards on the ground on four attempts and scored a touchdown.

Aavion Bethel ran nine times for 41 yards and a TD and Cam McClinic gained 43 yards on five carries.

Vincent Arroyo caught four passes for 107 yards and a TD.  

On defense, Cooper Fix had seven tackles.

