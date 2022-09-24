September 24, 2022 - 4:17pm
Blue Devils top Bishop Kearny 49-20
posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, Batavia HS, sports, football.
Javin McFolins completed nine of 11 pass attempts for 206 yards and two TDs to lead Batavia to a 49-20 win over Bishop Kearney on Saturday afternoon.
McFollins also gained 43 yards on the ground on four attempts and scored a touchdown.
Aavion Bethel ran nine times for 41 yards and a TD and Cam McClinic gained 43 yards on five carries.
Vincent Arroyo caught four passes for 107 yards and a TD.
On defense, Cooper Fix had seven tackles.
