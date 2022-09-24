Blue Devils top Bishop Kearny 49-20

Javin McFolins completed nine of 11 pass attempts for 206 yards and two TDs to lead Batavia to a 49-20 win over Bishop Kearney on Saturday afternoon.

McFollins also gained 43 yards on the ground on four attempts and scored a touchdown.

Aavion Bethel ran nine times for 41 yards and a TD and Cam McClinic gained 43 yards on five carries.

Vincent Arroyo caught four passes for 107 yards and a TD.

On defense, Cooper Fix had seven tackles.