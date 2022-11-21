Local Matters

November 21, 2022 - 11:54pm

Blue Devils win Far West Championship in 20-8 win

posted by Howard B. Owens in football, Sports, batavia, Batavia HS.

untitled_shoot-8045.jpg

The Batavia Blue Devils are the Far West Regional champions after defeating Iroquois 20-8 at Van Detta Stadium on Monday night.

Iroquois scored first with 1:27 remaining in the first quarter, but the Blue Devils went on to score three unanswered touchdowns.

Aiden Anderson scored on a 3-yard run. Ja'vin McFollins scored on a 7-yard run.  And McFollins connected with Carter McFollins on an 83-yard pass with 2:52 left in the fourth quarter.

Ja'vin McFollins was 5-6 passing for 145 yards. Anderson ran for 28 yards on 13 carries. Cole Grazioplene had three receptions for 54 yards.

Photos by Jim Burns.

untitled_shoot-7941.jpg

untitled_shoot-7901.jpg

untitled_shoot-7675.jpg

untitled_shoot-7762.jpg

untitled_shoot-7822.jpg

untitled_shoot-7897.jpg

untitled_shoot-7947.jpg

untitled_shoot-7988.jpg

untitled_shoot-8058.jpg

