November 21, 2022 - 11:54pm
Blue Devils win Far West Championship in 20-8 win
posted by Howard B. Owens in football, Sports, batavia, Batavia HS.
The Batavia Blue Devils are the Far West Regional champions after defeating Iroquois 20-8 at Van Detta Stadium on Monday night.
Iroquois scored first with 1:27 remaining in the first quarter, but the Blue Devils went on to score three unanswered touchdowns.
Aiden Anderson scored on a 3-yard run. Ja'vin McFollins scored on a 7-yard run. And McFollins connected with Carter McFollins on an 83-yard pass with 2:52 left in the fourth quarter.
Ja'vin McFollins was 5-6 passing for 145 yards. Anderson ran for 28 yards on 13 carries. Cole Grazioplene had three receptions for 54 yards.
Photos by Jim Burns.
Recent comments