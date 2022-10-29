Local Matters

October 29, 2022 - 6:49pm

Blue Devils win first-round playoff game 35-0

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia HS, batavia, Sports, football.

As expected, the Batavia Blue Devils made easy work of Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton in their first-round playoff game at home on Friday night, winning 35-0.

Scoring: 

  • Ja'vin McFollins, 31-yard pass to Vincent Arroyo.
  • McFollins, 63-yard pass to Cole Grazioplene.
  • Aiden Anderson, 57-yard run.
  • McFollins, 32-yard pass to Grazioplene.
  • Anderson, 27-yard run.

Anderson finished with 107 yards on the ground on six carries. McFollins was 8-6 passing for 136 yards.

Garrett Schmidt had seven tackles.

