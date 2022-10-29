October 29, 2022 - 6:49pm
Blue Devils win first-round playoff game 35-0
posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia HS, batavia, Sports, football.
As expected, the Batavia Blue Devils made easy work of Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton in their first-round playoff game at home on Friday night, winning 35-0.
Scoring:
- Ja'vin McFollins, 31-yard pass to Vincent Arroyo.
- McFollins, 63-yard pass to Cole Grazioplene.
- Aiden Anderson, 57-yard run.
- McFollins, 32-yard pass to Grazioplene.
- Anderson, 27-yard run.
Anderson finished with 107 yards on the ground on six carries. McFollins was 8-6 passing for 136 yards.
Garrett Schmidt had seven tackles.
