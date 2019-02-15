BPD asks public's assistance in locating missing adult

The Batavia Police Department is investigating a missing adult, Jessica Deridder. Jessica was last seen on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at approximately 11:30 a.m. when she attended a meeting in Batavia. Jessica has since missed subsequent appointments, and additional meetings.

Jessica has ties to the Batavia and Rochester areas. The Batavia Police Department believes that Jessica is still in one of those areas. Jessica is also believed to be with an acquaintance, Luis Ramos-Mercado. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department or the confidential tip line (numbers listed below).

The Batavia Police Department can be reached at 585-345-6350 or phone the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370.