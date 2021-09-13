BPD investigating afternoon East Main accident

Batavia PD is investigating a three-car accident reported today at 1 p.m. on East Main Street in which one car rolled onto its side.

According to the preliminary investigation, a minivan was traveling north on Harvester Avenue while a small SUV was west on East Main Street. The minivan failed to stop for the red light and t-boned the SUV, pushing the SUV to the northwest corner of the intersection, causing the SUV to tip on its side.

After striking the SUV, the minivan rolled backward and struck a third vehicle that was also westbound.

East Main Street was closed to traffic for a time due to the accident.

No serious injuries were reported. Occupants of the SUV and minivan were reportedly transported to a hospital by private vehicle.

The driver of the minivan was issued tickets.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Batavia PD at (585) 345-6350 and ask for Officer Girvin.