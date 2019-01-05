Brad Mazur steps into undersheriff role, ready for new career challenge

A dedication to the community, to law enforcement, and his reputation among his peers as a person of good character, are among the reasons Sheriff William Sheron Jr. said he picked Sgt. Brad Mazur as his new undersheriff after Mazur took his oath of office yesterday.

Judge Charles Zambito administered the oath to Mazur at the Sheriff's Office on Park Road in Batavia, witnessed by Mazur's wife, Lisa, and their children Hunter, 18, Brady, 12, and Casey, 9.

"He's well recognized not only by the law enforcement community but the criminal justice system for being just an outstanding individual, a great human being, compassionate," Sheron said.

The undersheriff is the person who steps in when the sheriff isn't available. The undersheriff is also a key supervisor in day-to-day operations of the department with responsibilities that cross patrol, investigations, communications, and the jail. The undersheriff is also a point person on new hires, disciplinary procedures, ensuring compliance with rules and regulations, and handling grant applications.

"Brad is, the best way to put it, an outstanding individual, somebody that I know I can count on," Sheron said. "I've known Brad's family since I was a young child. They actually grew up on the same street as me. I just think he's a he's a person of great character, somebody I have no doubt I can rely on in any type of situation."

Mazur said he's been in love with law enforcement since he started his career in 1999 as a deputy in the Sheriff's Office. He's risen through the ranks, most recently being promoted to sergeant in 2017 and given command of the Local Drug Task Force. He's also been a field training officer, a drug recognition expert and a hostage negotiator. He was named Officer of the Year in 2002 and received the Kiwanis Criminal Justice Award.

After the retirement of Greg Walker at the end of the year, Sheron didn't announce a job opening. He waited for members of the department to come to him and express an interest in the job. Mazur was among those who spoke up.

"I wanted to rise to the leadership challenge and I wanted to give back to the department," Mazur said. "I've had excellent supervisors throughout the years and I've learned from them. Right now, I have a great team around me so I'm looking forward to this new challenge."

The current command staff: Jail Superintendent William Zipfel, Sheriff William Sheron Jr., Undersheriff Bradley Mazur, Chief Deputy - Investigations, Jerome Brewster, Chief Deputy - Road Patrol, Joseph Graff.