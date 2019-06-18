Brake line failure blamed for two-vehicle accident in Pembroke

A driver's brake line apparently broke causing an accident at 9:36 a.m., Monday, on Route 77 at Cohocton Road, Pembroke, according to a Sheriff's Office accident report.

Only the driver in the two-car accident was injured.

Kendra L. Cain, 48, of Main Road, Corfu, suffered an elbow injury and was transported to UMMC for evaluation.

According to the accident investigation by Deputy Kevin McCarthy, Cain was driving a 2002 Ford SUV eastbound on Cohocton Road when she came to a stop sign at Route 77.

She was unable to stop the vehicle and her SUV traveled into the intersection where it struck a 2015 Chrysler SUV driven by Mary Saleman, 69, of Clover Place, Cheektowaga.

Neither Saleman nor Cain's passenger, Demetrius A. Cing, 16, were injured in the crash.

No citations were issued.