Brayden Smith's big day at plate, on mound, sparks O-A 28-0 win
Brayden Smith tossed a five-inning no-hitter and was 3-3 at the plate with three RBIs and four runs scored as part of a dominating win by Oakfield-Alabama over Holley on Friday.
The Hornets banged out 19 hits and won 28-0 to move to 7-0 on the season while Holley falls to 0-4.
Aiden Warner was 2-3 with four RBIs and five runs scored. David Schufer was 2-3 with three RBIs. Colton Yasses, 2-4, three runs scored, and Brenden Wescott 2-4.
Thirteen players collected hits for O-A.
Smith K'd 13. Only one hitter reached base on an error.
