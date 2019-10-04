BREAKING: Antwan Odom not guilty on all counts

A Genesee County jury of nine women and three men has found Antwan Odom, accused of assaulting former teammate and friend Ray Leach on Aug. 4, 2018, during an incident on Ross Street, not guilty on all counts.

The verdict was unanimous on assault in the first degree and the lesser included offenses of attempted assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree as well as criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

UPDATE 12:57 p.m.: We have video interviews outside of court with Antwan Odom, Frank Housh, Lawrence Freidman, and a couple of the jurors. I'm editing the video now and will post it at the top of the home page as soon as it's ready.