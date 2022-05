Bryar Biracree pitched a complete game no-hitter for the Le Roy 12U Black Team on Thursday against Geneseo. She gave up four unearned runs in Le Roy's 8-4 victory. She struck out 14.

LeRoy’s offense was led by Biracree and Abby Valdes scoring two runs each. Kallia Shannon and Annora Karcher both had RBIs.

The girls play Cal-Mum at home on Tuesday.

Information and photo submitted by Shannon Karcher