Bryn Luckey became Le Roy's all-time leading scorer in girls soccer last Saturday and she was honored last night at home before the Knight's quarterfinal sectional game against Waterloo in Class B2.

Luckey's road to 80:

2016-13

2017-22

2018-21

2019-13

2020-11

Le Roy beat Waterloo 5-0 to advance to the semifinals.

Photo and information submitted by Tim McArdle.