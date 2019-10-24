Buffalo-based taco truck company apologizes for serving lunch to staff at Buffalo Detention Facility in Batavia

After some users took to social media to criticize Lloyd Taco Truck, a Buffalo-based company, for serving lunch on Tuesday at the Buffalo Detention Facility, which is in Batavia, the company today issued an apology and called the decision to bring a truck to the facility a "lapse in judgment."

The Buffalo Detention Facility is a federal holding facility used primarily to detain people suspected of violating immigration laws or facing possible deportation because of other criminal acts.

As a goodwill gesture to those upset by the business decision, the company said it was donating proceeds from sales to an advocacy coalition called Justice for Migrant Families WNY, which is based in Buffalo.

The decision drew criticism from Sen. Rob Ortt, who doesn't represent Genesee County, but is a candidate for the NY-27 congressional seat.

“In what world does a company feel the need to apologize for serving food to federal law enforcement officers who work in dangerous conditions? Pathetic pandering. The men and women who work to enforce our immigration laws and protect us deserve better.”

Previously: The Batavian tours the Buffalo Detention Facility