Byron-Bergen advances to Far West Regionals in girls soccer

Two undefeated teams but only one winner in the Section V Class C crossover game in Webster on Monday with Byron-Bergen beating Gananda in overtime 3-2.

Mia Gray, with an assist from Elizabeth Starowitz, scored with winning goal at minute 25 in overtime.

During regulation time, Mackenzie Hagen and Emma Starowitz, with an assist from Hagen, scored goals.

Goalie Novalee Pocock blocked 10 shots while giving up two goals for the first time this season.

The Bees are now 21-0 and will play in the Far West Regional Championship for Class C at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Niagara Wheatfield.