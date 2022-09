Byron-Bergen beats Batavia in boys soccer, 4-2

The Byron-Bergen Bees beat the Batavia Blue Devils at Van Detta Stadium in boys soccer on Saturday, 4-2.

Goals for Byron-Bergen:

Gianni Ferrara to Jack Farner

Colin Martin

Jack Farner to Colin Martin

Colin Martin to Jack Farner

Goals for Batavia:

Owen Halpin assisted by Quintin Cummings

Matt Wittmeyer

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.