Byron-Bergen claim Section V title in Girls Soccer with 18th shutout win of the season

The 20th win of the season for the Byron-Bergen Girls Soccer team may not have been the team's largest margin of victory but it was still their biggest win.

It game them the Class C2 title on Section V.

They beat Wheatland-Chili 2-0.

"All the girls played great tonight," said Head Coach Wayne Hill. "We've had a great year but a huge shout out to Wheatland-Chili. They've given us three fantastic games this year. They are a really, really good team. We earned this one. They put us through our tests. So we're happy to come out on top."

Mia Gray scored the Bees' first goal at 27 minutes in the first half, unassisted. Gray got the assist on the second goal, a shot by Elizabeth Starowitz at four minutes in the second half.

"I think we'll remember this as an intense game and how much of a relief we had after the two goals," Gray said after the game.

Wheatland-Chili managed only five shots on goal, all saves for goalie Novalee Pocock. Byron-Bergen took 16 shots.

The undefeated Bees have outscored opponents this year by 128 points and notched 19 shutouts this season.

"It's been really great and the team has great chemistry," said Ava Wagner. "We have a lot of fun at practice and during games, so it's been great."

Now the Bees face what may be their biggest challenge of the season, the Class C crossover game against Gananda.

Gananda is also 20-0.

The game will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Webster Schroeder.

Photos by Kristin Smith. To view more photos, click here.