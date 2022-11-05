November 5, 2022 - 5:17pm
Byron-Bergen girls advancing to state tournament in soccer
posted by Howard B. Owens in byron-bergen, Sports, soccer.
Byron-Bergen remains invincible in girls soccer, winning the Far West Regional Championship over Frewsburg today 6-2.
The win sends the Bees to the state semifinals next week.
Goals:
- Mackenzie Hagen, asisted by Emma Starowitz
- Emma Starowitz, assisted by Mackenzie Hagen
- Mackenzie Hagen, assisted by Kendall Phillips
- Mackenzie Hagen, assisted by Ava Gray
- Emma Starowitz, assisted by Mackenzie Hagen
- Mia Gray, assisted by Grace Diquattro.
The Bees are now 22-0 on the season. The state semifinal is Saturday at Cortland High School at 12:30 p.m. The Class C state final is the following day in Cortland (location TBD) at 10 a.m.
