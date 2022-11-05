Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 5, 2022 - 5:17pm

Byron-Bergen girls advancing to state tournament in soccer

posted by Howard B. Owens in byron-bergen, Sports, soccer.

Byron-Bergen remains invincible in girls soccer, winning the Far West Regional Championship over Frewsburg today 6-2.

The win sends the Bees to the state semifinals next week.

Goals:

  • Mackenzie Hagen, asisted by Emma Starowitz
  • Emma Starowitz, assisted by Mackenzie Hagen
  • Mackenzie Hagen, assisted by Kendall Phillips
  • Mackenzie Hagen, assisted by Ava Gray
  • Emma Starowitz, assisted by Mackenzie Hagen
  • Mia Gray, assisted by Grace Diquattro.

The Bees are now 22-0 on the season.  The state semifinal is Saturday at Cortland High School at 12:30 p.m.  The Class C state final is the following day in Cortland (location TBD) at 10 a.m.

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break