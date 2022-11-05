Byron-Bergen girls advancing to state tournament in soccer

Byron-Bergen remains invincible in girls soccer, winning the Far West Regional Championship over Frewsburg today 6-2.

The win sends the Bees to the state semifinals next week.

Goals:

Mackenzie Hagen, asisted by Emma Starowitz

Emma Starowitz, assisted by Mackenzie Hagen

Mackenzie Hagen, assisted by Kendall Phillips

Mackenzie Hagen, assisted by Ava Gray

Emma Starowitz, assisted by Mackenzie Hagen

Mia Gray, assisted by Grace Diquattro.

The Bees are now 22-0 on the season. The state semifinal is Saturday at Cortland High School at 12:30 p.m. The Class C state final is the following day in Cortland (location TBD) at 10 a.m.