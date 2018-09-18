Byron-Bergen girls soccer raises $3,000 for cancer research

On Saturday, Sept. 15, the Byron-Bergen soccer teams took to the field looking to score more than one kind of goal. Of course, they wanted to win their games but they also wanted to raise awareness for testicular cancer and a monetary donation to the Wilmont Cancer Institute.

They were successful on all fronts. The varsity girls won 3-0 against Alexander and the varsity boys won 4-1 against Attica. Byron-Bergen players set aside their burgundy team jerseys and played in T-shirts, blue for testicular cancer awareness, reading “Kickin' Cancer” on the front. In addition, they collected $2,910 in cash and checks.

Several vendors were present at the event who will donate a percentage of their sales to the total. When those final numbers are in, the teams are hopeful that it will bring the total to $3,000.

The check presentation to the Wilmont Cancer Institute will be scheduled for later in the school year.