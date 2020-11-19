Local Matters

November 19, 2020 - 10:03pm

Byron-Bergen loses in OT in girls' soccer sectional championship

posted by Howard B. Owens in soccer, sports, byron-bergen.

Byron-Bergen's girls' soccer team came up a goal short in an overtime loss to Geneseo on Wednesday night to miss out on a Section V Class C1 title.

Emma Willis scored the Bees' only goal.

Athletic Director Rich Hannan (who submitted the team photo) said, "we couldn't be more proud of them! OT losses always hurt but they stayed positive. A great group of kids."

Also in girls' soccer sectional finals on Wednesday, Le Roy lost to Bath-Haverling 5-1.

