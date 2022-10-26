Byron-Bergen rolling through opposition on its way to Section V title match in Girls Soccer

With a 6-0 Section V semi-final win at Cal-Mum on Tuesday over Warsaw, the Byron Bergen Bees continued the team's Class C2 dominance in Girls Soccer.

The 19-0 Bees have outscored opponents this year by 126 points and notched 17 shutouts.

Scoring Summary against Warsaw (14-4):

Mackenzie Hagen (Emma Starowitz)

Mia Gray (Elizabeth Starowitz )

Emma Starowitz (Mackenzie Hagen)

Mia Gray (Emma Starowitz)

Grace Capostagno (Ava Gray)

Mackenzie Hagen (Emma Starowitz)

Warsaw managed only five shots on goal, all blocked by Novalee Pocock.

The Class C2 championship will pit Byron-Bergen against Wheatland (15-2-2) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Cal-Mum.

Photos by Howard Owens. Top photo: Mia Gray after a kick that hit the back of the net for the team's second goal of the game.

MacKenzie Hagen battles for the ball.

Elizabeth Starowitz

Elizabeth Starowitz

Julia Will

MacKenzie Hagen

MacKenzie Hagen

Mia Gray

Elizabeth Starowitz

MacKenzie Hagen