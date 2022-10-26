Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 26, 2022 - 3:46pm

Byron-Bergen rolling through opposition on its way to Section V title match in Girls Soccer

posted by Howard B. Owens in byron-bergen, Sports, soccer.

byronbergengirlssocceroct2022.jpg

With a 6-0 Section V semi-final win at Cal-Mum on Tuesday over Warsaw, the Byron Bergen Bees continued the team's Class C2 dominance in Girls Soccer.

The 19-0 Bees have outscored opponents this year by 126 points and notched 17 shutouts.

Scoring Summary against Warsaw (14-4):

  • Mackenzie Hagen (Emma Starowitz)
  • Mia Gray (Elizabeth Starowitz )
  • Emma Starowitz (Mackenzie Hagen)
  • Mia Gray (Emma Starowitz)
  • Grace Capostagno (Ava Gray)
  • Mackenzie Hagen (Emma Starowitz)

Warsaw managed only five shots on goal, all blocked by Novalee Pocock.

The Class C2 championship will pit Byron-Bergen against Wheatland (15-2-2) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Cal-Mum.

Photos by Howard Owens. Top photo: Mia Gray after a kick that hit the back of the net for the team's second goal of the game.

byronbergengirlssocceroct2022-2.jpg

MacKenzie Hagen battles for the ball.

byronbergengirlssocceroct2022-3.jpg

Elizabeth Starowitz

byronbergengirlssocceroct2022-4.jpg

Elizabeth Starowitz

byronbergengirlssocceroct2022-5.jpg

Julia Will

byronbergengirlssocceroct2022-6.jpg

MacKenzie Hagen

byronbergengirlssocceroct2022-7.jpg

MacKenzie Hagen

byronbergengirlssocceroct2022-8.jpg

Mia Gray

byronbergengirlssocceroct2022-9.jpg

Elizabeth Starowitz

byronbergengirlssocceroct2022-10.jpg

MacKenzie Hagen

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break