February 15, 2021 - 10:38am

Byron-Bergen/Le Roy girls swim team wins league championship

posted by Howard B. Owens in byron-bergen, Le Roy, sports, swimming.

20210213_200135.jpg

The Byron-Bergen/Le Roy girls swim team won the Genesee Regional Championship over the weekend, placing first out of seven teams at the meet.  

The team scored 492 points. Notre Dame/Batavia finished second with 419 points.

Swim Coach Sara Stockwell said it has been 10 years since Byron-Bergen won the league championship meet.

Senior Alaura Rehwaldt won the 100-meter butterfly and broke her own school record with a time of 1:03.59.

Alaura Rehwaldt, Jorie Strzelecki, Peyton Koukides and Natalee Shepard won the 200-meter freestyle relay and also broke their own school record with a time of 1:46.36.

Information and photo submitted by Sara Stockwell.

