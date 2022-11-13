Byron-Bergen's first defeat in girls soccer comes in state semifinal

The Byron-Bergen Bees went into Saturday's state championship semifinals in girls soccer with a track record of dominating opponents to the point of a more than 125-point differential on the season.

But they ran into a Sauquoit Valley team ready to play defense, rarely giving clear space to Mia Gray and Mackenzie Haegen, who each scored more than 40 points this season.

With 10 minutes left in the game, the Indians' Addison Lazarek scored her team's second goal, which held up to give Sauquoit Valley a 2-1 win in a game played at Cortland High School.

The Indians also struck first in the first half on a goal by Olivia Kalil.

A few minutes later, Emma Starowitz scored Byron-Bergen's only goal.

Sauquoit entered the game with two losses, while the Bees were undefeated.

For more on the game, visit UticaOD.com.

Photos by Kevin Smith/Cortland Voice