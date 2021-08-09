Caller notifies law enforcement of people in water at Indian Falls

A caller to emergency dispatch reports there are people in the water at Indian Falls.

The caller stated that the people parked their cars in the Log Cabin parking lot, on the south side of the falls, and walked around to the north side to enter the water.

A deputy is responding.

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.: The caller is no longer at the restaurant but provided a description of the vehicles to pass along to a deputy. The deputy has found the vehicles.