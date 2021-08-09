Caller reports man driving his car fled accident scene

A car reportedly involved in a motor vehicle accident on Clinton Street Road at Jericho road has reportedly fled the scene.

A passenger called dispatch to report that the driver of the car he was in, a blue Chevy Impala, fled the scene and then stopped on Dublin Road and the driver got out and ran into the woods.

The driver is described as a white male, about 6' 2" wearing sneakers, jeans, and no shirt.

A license plate for the car was recovered at the accident scene. The caller is the registered owner of the car.

The people in the other car are reportedly not injured.

UPDATE 5:27 p.m.: Correction on injuries: One person complaining of neck pain, requesting ambulance transport to a hospital.