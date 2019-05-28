Calling hours tomorrow for Kathy Owen, who died Thursday

Calling hours for Kathy Owen will be tomorrow from 4 to 7 p.m. at J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia.

Owen, 73, an active participant in the Batavia community throughout her life, died Thursday and is survived by her brother Jim Owen.

A 1963 graduate of Batavia High School, she was active over the past 55 years in maintaining the close-knit relationship of her classmates. She was also a graduate of Alfred State College.

A photographer, animal and nature lover, Owen was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills and Batavia Muckdogs. Her most recent job was at Attica Bus Service and for many years she worked at the dental office of L.L. Mulcahy Jr., DDS.

Click here for her full obituary.