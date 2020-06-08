Candidate for NY-27 Stefan Mychajliw vows support for two officers seen pushing protester in Buffalo

Following the arrest of two Buffalo Police Officers now facing felony charges, Erie County Comptroller Stefan I. Mychajliw sent letters to the Buffalo Police Union President John Evans and Commissioner Byron Lockwood of the Buffalo Police Department pledging support for the two officers and all those that wear the badge.

In addition to letters of support for the Buffalo Police Department, Comptroller Mychajliw sent correspondence to more than 60 police agencies across NY-27, stating his support for law enforcement facing increased pressure and scrutiny in these trying times.

“The officers need to know we have their back,” said Comptroller Mychajliw. “Violent rioters and protestors attack police and have no respect for the rule of law. Their jobs have been made more difficult than ever. Police deserve the public’s praise, not political prosecution. Law enforcement is trying to maintain law and order and peace during this period of civil unrest.”

Comptroller Mychajliw wrote to the police agencies that there should be zero tolerance for lawbreakers who attack police, and he stands with them.

“The recent arrests of two Buffalo Police Officers during these unsettling times is a travesty,” added Comptroller Mychajliw. “Criminals should be places in cuffs, not cops. Members of law enforcement protect our community. They put their own lives at risk every day to keep us safe.”

Comptroller Mychajliw added that New York State’s bail reform legislation creates even more problems for law enforcement already facing many challenges.

“The rare times rioters and looters are arrested, they’re put right back out on the street to create more mayhem. Backward state laws protect criminals and give them more support than law-abiding taxpayers,” said Mychajliw.

Comptroller Mychajliw concluded his letter to police agencies and unions by offering his support in any way needed.

“These attacks on law enforcement have to end,” Mychajliw said.