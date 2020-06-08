Candidate for sheriff says citizens expecting change need to hold politicians accountable

Press release from David Krzemien:

Turning on the news or scrolling through social media, we see violence and calls for change but are those calls falling on deaf ears? Since the death of George Floyd, what has changed within our local, state, and national government? What action has been taken? The answer is none. We need to hold our elected politicians accountable and demand the change that is so needed in our country.

Our politicians are too lazy to get to the root of the problem and solve it. For example, the gun control laws in NYS are far too extreme, instead of sitting down with people who are both pro- and anti-gun-control and making a moderate decision the governor took the easy way out enacted laws that infringe on the rights given to citizens by the Second Amendment.

Instead, I am calling on our state and local representatives to listen to all sides and make decisions that eliminate the violence, that protect the citizens and help those serving in law enforcement. It is the role of our elected officials to be proactive to get communities talking and to work together to best serve the population. When politicians care more about pleasing their big corporate backers instead of listening to the concerns of the citizens, there is no room for change.

If elected to the Sheriff’s Office I vow, as mentioned at my campaign kickoff, to listen to those in our county. I vow to connect with community outreach groups to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the citizens. I vow to communicate openly with the public to ensure our law enforcement officers, as well as our citizens, remain safe. Change is needed and if elected to the Sheriff’s Office I vow to bring change and to unite the county because together we are stronger!