A car and motorcycle accident is reported in the area of 9732 Roanoke Road, Stafford.

No word on injuries.

Stafford Fire Department dispatched.

UPDATE 2:42 p.m.: A chief on scene reports three motorcycles in the road, none of them down, a rider is down. A dispatcher informs a deputy that the patient is conscious and alert.

UPDATE 2:44 p.m.: The patient is conscious and alert with a complaint of rib pain.