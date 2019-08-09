Car driver cited in collision with farm equipment in Oakfield

A driver of a 2007 Ford sedan on Maltby Road at 10:30 a.m. yesterday allegedly failed to yield to a piece of heavy farm equipment causing a portion of the car to get crushed.

No injuries were reported in the accident.

Patricia A. Seguin, 71, of Maltby Road, Oakfield, was issued a citation.

The driver of the 2019 tractor was Kevin L. Witkop, 33, of Johnny Cake Lane, Albion.

The equipment owner is listed as Helena Agri Enterprises of Medina.

Seguin was reportedly westbound on Maltby Road when her car encountered the tractor at the intersection of Fisher Road, where she tried to make a left turn.

Witkop tried avoiding the collision by hitting his breaks and maneuvering to the north. The sedan collided with the tractor.

Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush investigated the accident and said that witness statements corroborated the accounts of both drivers.