Car drives into silo on Judge Road, Oakfield

A driver reportedly choked on coffee, causing him to lose control of the car before his vehicle collided with a silo at 2767 Judge Road, Oakfield.

The driver has spoken with dispatchers though the driver is reportedly injured.

Oakfield Fire Department is responding. All Mercy EMS ambulances are tied up on other calls. An ambulance from Medina is requested.

The vehicle is a pickup truck with a trailer. There are propane takes in the area.

UPDATE 7:12 p.m.: A hazmat team requested to the scene for a propane leak.

UPDATE 7:13 p.m.: Judge Road is being closed.

UPDATE 7:24 p.m.: Firefighters have secured one tank and are working on the second.

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.: Both tanks are secure.