Car hits pole in front of Genesee County Jail

A car vs. pole accident is reported at 14 W. Main St., Batavia.

That's in front of the Genesee County Jail.

City fire and Mercy EMS responding.

The driver is reportedly unconscious.

UPDATE(S) By Billie (9:18 p.m.): The accident is actually on the south side of Main Street, between the Peace Garden and the sewage lift station.

UPDATE 9:25 p.m.: The driver is conscious and alert and was able to walk to the stretcher.

UPDATE 9:59 p.m.: The driver is being transported to UMMC for evaluation. The accident toppled over a light standard and a DPW worker responded to deal with the situation.