June 2, 2019 - 3:26pm

Car lands in water after hitting guardrail in Basom, minor injuries

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Alabama, Basom.

img_1675carwater.jpg

A vehicle has flipped over a guardrail and into the water at 852 Bloomingdale Road, Basom.

Both occupants are out of the vehicle and have only minor injuries.

Alabama fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 4:54 p.m.: Reader submitted photo. According to a source at the scene, the location was at Judge Road and Feeder Road. The occupants self-extricated and obtained a ride to Two Eagles Smoke Shop where they were able to call 9-1-1 because of poor mobile reception at the location of the accident. Both patients signed off with minor injuries.

